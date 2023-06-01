Digital Advertising

Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on...
Actress Kim Cattrall attends the premiere of "Sex and the City" at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, May 27, 2008, in New York.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A familiar character is returning to the “Sex and the City” franchise.

Variety reports Kim Cattrall will appear in the season 2 finale of “And Just Like That,” Max’s revival of HBO’s hit “Sex and the City” series, as Samantha Jones.

According to reports, Cattrall’s character will have a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Variety cites sources who say Cattrall shot the scene without interacting with any other stars from the series.

Cattrall and Parker have been in a public rift since the actress decided in 2016 to step away from the franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka
Officials investigating four fires in just over an hour in South Bend
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with horse in Elkhart County
19-year-old in custody in connection with triple shooting at Benton Twp. Park
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ending for the day; Heat this weekend

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ending for the day; Heat this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
Man charged in shooting, vehicle theft near Mishawaka bar
Man wanted in connection to Philippa Street shooting arrested