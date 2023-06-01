K-9 helps find missing 7-year-old boy in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers boy is now safe with his family thanks to the help of the K-9 unit!

The Three Rivers Police Department was called just after 7:37 p.m. on Thursday to the 1100 block of Hannah Street for a report of a missing 7-year-old boy who has autism.

Canine “Finn” was called to the scene and began a track. A short time later, the boy was located five blocks away.

Canine Finn is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. Finn has been certified and working as a police canine since October 2022.

