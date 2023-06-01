Digital Advertising

Indiana now accepting ‘AgriVision’ award nominations

(KEYC News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s “AgriVision Awards,” which act as the highest agricultural honor in Indiana.

The award is open to any Hoosiers and all sectors of the agriculture industry, from bio-energy to livestock to AG biosciences.

Anyone can submit a nomination now through July 1.

“It is my honor to serve as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and to work alongside some of the best and brightest leaders in the state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This award is a way to recognize those who are ensuring agriculture continues to be a driving force in our state.”

Click here to learn more about the award.

