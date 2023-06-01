Indiana now accepting ‘AgriVision’ award nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s “AgriVision Awards,” which act as the highest agricultural honor in Indiana.

The award is open to any Hoosiers and all sectors of the agriculture industry, from bio-energy to livestock to AG biosciences.

Anyone can submit a nomination now through July 1.

“It is my honor to serve as Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and to work alongside some of the best and brightest leaders in the state,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This award is a way to recognize those who are ensuring agriculture continues to be a driving force in our state.”

