How Michiana representatives voted on debt ceiling bill

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - Lawmakers in Washington are one step closer to avoiding financial disaster after a deal to raise the national debt took a major step forward Wednesday night.

The U.S. House passed the bill in a bipartisan vote by a final tally of 314-117.

It suspends the nation’s debt limit through January 2025. It also caps some federal spending, making cuts to IRS funding and tighter restrictions on food stamps.

As for Michiana’s voices in Washington, Indiana 2nd District Rep. Rudy Yakym and Michigan 5th District Rep. Tim Walberg voted in favor of the debt ceiling bill, while Indiana 3rd District Rep, Jim Banks did not vote.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote before Monday’s deadline.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.