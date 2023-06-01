First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers again Thursday afternoon & evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Some clouds this evening with a few spotty showers before midnight. Mainly clear skies overnight. Low 65F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Near record highs possible. High 93F. The record high is 94F set back in 1895. Wind ENE at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Low 63F. Wind NE at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with our 90-degree streak coming to an end. High 88F. Low 58F. Wind ENE at 10 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana through the weekend. Our first heat wave of 2023 will begin to break down after this upcoming weekend. Highs next week will climb down into the 70s for daytime highs for a few days. Rain chances look limited through next weekend.

