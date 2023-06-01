Eagle Lake undergoing water treatment

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Carli Luca
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular lake near Edwardsburg is undergoing water treatment on Thursday.

The Eagle Lake Improvement Association is applying a chemical to remove weeds from the water.

This is the first water treatment of the season, and people are asked to not swim or boat on Eagle Lake for 24 hours.

The association also says water from the lake should not be used for irrigation for 14 days after this treatment — an important note for those looking to water plants or crops amid the current dry spell.

