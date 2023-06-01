Change in the wind: New executive leadership headed to Four Winds Casinos

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Changes are coming from the top at Four Winds Casinos.

Clayton Mason will assume the role of interim CEO, taking over for Frank Freedman, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Mason will also remain in his current role as CFO.

Freedman spent 16 years working at Four Winds Casinos and served as COO over the last eight years. He played a significant role in the expansion of Four Winds South Bend.

“We have the utmost confidence in Clayton Mason, who will continue to serve as CFO as well as interim COO,” said Rebecca Richards, chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. “Clayton has been a member of our executive leadership team for many years, and he is well qualified to serve in dual roles until we name a replacement.”

In addition to South Bend, Four Winds Casinos has locations in New Buffalo, Hartford, and Dowagiac.

