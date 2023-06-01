Air Quality Action Day issued for Friday in parts of Michiana

(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Multiple counties here in Michiana will be under an Air Quality Action Day on Friday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high ozone levels in the following counties:

  • Elkhart
  • LaPorte
  • St. Joseph

IDEM is expecting higher temperatures, minimal cloud cover and conditions conducive for ozone development. The Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

IDEM says you can do your part to reduce ozone by:

  • Driving less
  • Combining errands
  • Avoiding refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
  • Conserving energy by using less electricity.

To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, click here.

