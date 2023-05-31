Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting and vehicle theft that happened late Tuesday night.

It happened just before midnight near Lincoln way and Main Street when a 55-year-old woman was leaving the Phoenix Bar & Grill. The woman got into her vehicle to leave, but a man also entered the car. The woman pulled a gun out and a struggle ensued.

One shot was fired, injuring one of the woman’s hands. She then got out of the car and the man took off in it.

The vehicle was recovered by police after a crash in downtown South Bend. The suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Small chance of liquid gold Wednesday & Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs will continue to dance around 90 through the weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Bend Fire Department responds to 3 fires in 1 hour overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Fire Department received calls for a dumpster fire and two shed fires beginning late Tuesday night.

News

City of Bridgman celebrates accomplishments from past year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The city of Bridgman is celebrating accomplishments and successes from the past year.

Latest News

News

Indiana high school softball highlights 5/30

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Benton Harbor Farmers Market scheduled to reopen

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Starting June 21, the market will run every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell City Center Park.

News

Benton Harbor Farmers Market opens in June

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Illinois artist completes mural in Edwardsburg

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Bridgman Courtyard Concert series returns in June

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Bridgman officials celebrate accomplishments from past year

Updated: 11 hours ago