Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating a shooting and vehicle theft that happened late Tuesday night.

It happened just before midnight near Lincoln way and Main Street when a 55-year-old woman was leaving the Phoenix Bar & Grill. The woman got into her vehicle to leave, but a man also entered the car. The woman pulled a gun out and a struggle ensued.

One shot was fired, injuring one of the woman’s hands. She then got out of the car and the man took off in it.

The vehicle was recovered by police after a crash in downtown South Bend. The suspect was taken into custody.

