Wednesday’s Child: Catching up with Jon

(WNDU) - There are foster kids in need of a safe and stable home through adoption.

Three years ago, WNDU aired a Wednesday’s Child story about a curious kid named Jon. He was really into technology and our camera equipment.

When we first met Jon in 2020, he was a 13-year-old boy who was more interested in figuring out our microphone than doing an interview.

“You take this off to charge it?” asked Jon as he held up his microphone pack. “Does this part come off?”

Three years later, Jon has grown up a lot but some things still stay the same. Jon is still interested in our camera equipment. WNDU photojournalist Caleb Steensma showed him how the cameras work.

“The lights are my favorite,” said Jon.

Jon is 16 years old now and he’s still in the care of the state. He would really like to connect with foster parents who are willing to adopt him.

What is he hoping to find?

“Like a foster home that can keep me up with stuff,” Jon said.

He likes pets but he’s especially fond of felines.

“It’s because I love cats and stuff like that,” Jon said.

Jon has a really good memory. He likes hands-on activities. The more technology, the better.

“We have computers at school so I usually, be on the computer all day so I can actually study them,” Jon said.

If you would like to learn more about Jon, click here for Indiana Adoption Program.

