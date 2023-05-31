Tips for travelers heading to the beach this summer

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - If you plan on heading to the beach this summer, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office has a few tips for you.

Deputies say that alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited on public beaches. They also note that glass containers of any kind are prohibited, as they could cause a hazard.

While those just name a few guidelines, officials say they want everyone to enjoy their summer fun.

“We’re ramping up enforcement and taking a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing the park rules that are found online and in the brochure you’re handed when you pay to park,” says Chief Deputy Greg Sanders.

For a full list of those rules and regulations at Berrien County parks and beaches, click here.

