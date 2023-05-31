The South Bend Fire Department responds to three structure fires in one hour

A shed and fence fire behind an abandoned home on S. Wellington St.
A shed and fence fire behind an abandoned home on S. Wellington St.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department received calls for a dumpster fire and two shed fires in just over one hour Wednesday morning.

The first fire was a dumpster fire in the 2300 block of W. Western Ave. It caused damage to some electrical services. The call came in at 11:46p.m.

The second fire was a shed and fence fire in the 200 block of S. Wellington St. They were behind an abandoned home. The call came in at 12:05a.m.

The third fire was a shed fire in the 2500 block of Orange St. The call came in at 12:49a.m.

A grass fire was also reported off Linden Ave. at 1:03a.m.

All three structure fires are being investigated.

