South Bend Fire Department responds to 4 fires in just over an hour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department responded to four fires in just over an hour overnight.

It all happened between 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday and 1:05 a.m. in Wednesday.

St. Joseph County Dispatch received a call just after 11:45 p.m. for a dumpster fire in the 4300 block of W. Western Avenue. It caused damage to some electrical services.

Dispatch received another call about 20 minutes later for a shed and fence fire behind an abandoned home in the 200 block of S. Wellington Street. The fires at this location were extinguished in less than 20 minutes.

Another shed fire was reported to dispatch about 45 minutes later in the 2500 block of Orange Street.

Meanwhile, a grass fire was also reported off Linden Avenue just before 1:05 a.m.

All the fires are being investigated.

