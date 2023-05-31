Silver Beach looking to add to lifeguard team

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A staggering 103,000 public pools across the country are feeling a ripple effect as a lifeguard shortage affects the nation.

That number doesn’t include any of the beaches and other public venues — and at Silver Beach, the issue isn’t raising any red flags just yet.

‘It’s looking better this year than last year,” said Silver Beach’s head lifeguard Gabriel Lingk. “Last year, we were a little short on guards. This year, we’re doing a bit better, but we could always use more.”

While establishments across the country are swimming against the tide with higher chances of drownings and pool injuries, Silver Beach has been able to stay afloat. They credit their ample amount of staffing to certification benefits.

“We do reimburse you for getting a lifeguard certification and you also make up the cost within the first couple shifts working here,” Lingk said.

Staff members say that while the situation is still fluid, they hope to increase their guard numbers in the future.

“The last couple of years have been a bit of a struggle to get enough guards to have people in our lifeguard stands seven days a week,” said Jill Adams, the parks department’s director. “That’s absolutely our goal. We are still recruiting. If anyone is interested in working as a lifeguard at Silver Beach County Park, we are still taking applicants.”

To get in contact with Silver Beach on applying to be a lifeguard, click here.

Silver Beach officials say that lifeguards won’t be on duty until June 9.

