Michiana Pride events happening in June

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - June 1 marks the beginning of Pride Month across the U.S.

Pride is a time meant to commemorate what is seen as the “catalyst” of the modern gay rights movement, which occurred on June 28, 1969. The date might not be common knowledge for some. It marks the day of the Stonewall Riots when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City, arresting multiple patrons and employees as same-sex relationships were illegal at the time.

That police raid sparked a six-day protest between citizens and law enforcement and, a year later, gave way to the nation’s first pride parade, as well as countless human rights organizations such as GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, and PFLAG.

In keeping with tradition, pride events are held every year in honor of those who spoke up in the face of injustice and continue to do so.

Here’s a list of pride events happening in Michiana this year:

INDIANA

Michigan City

Michigan City Pride Fest at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park on June 17, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fest will feature food trucks, musical performances, vendors, and a drag show! It is free and open to everyone!

South Bend

Pride Month Kickoff Party at the Lauber on June 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Lauber is located at 504 E. LaSalle Ave.

Annual Queer Art Show at the St. Joseph County Public Library on June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Peruse and buy art made by local queer artists. Sign up for the event at the St. Joseph County Public Library on June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Peruse and buy art made by local queer artists. Sign up for the event here.

LGBTQ Center Drag Show: Pride Edition at the Well Coffee House on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Buy tickets to the event at the Well Coffee House on June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Buy tickets to the event here.

Pride Ride at Pinhook Park on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees can bike along the Indiana Michigan River Valley Trail to Niles, Michigan, with a light lunch at Gabrizio’s Italian Cafe downtown. The nine-mile ride will be set at the pace of the slowest biker, so all are encouraged to participate. All you need to bring is a bike, helmet, water, and cash or a credit card for the cafe.

Networking and Social Mixer at Lang Lab on June 14. Attendees can expand their social circles by networking with LGBTQ+ folks and allies at Lang Lab, located at 1302 High St.

The South Pride Festival at Potawatomi Park on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will have vendors, live entertainment, and food! To sign up for a table, at Potawatomi Park on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will have vendors, live entertainment, and food! To sign up for a table, click here.

Pride Night at the South Bend Cubs on June 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, and a portion of the proceeds come back to the LGBTQ Center. To buy tickets, on June 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, and a portion of the proceeds come back to the LGBTQ Center. To buy tickets, click here.

Roar With Pride at the Potawatomi Zoo on June 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the tickets sold will go to support the work of the LGBTQ Center. To buy tickets, on June 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds from the tickets sold will go to support the work of the LGBTQ Center. To buy tickets, click here.

Cheers Queers: A Dance Party at the Cloud Walking Cafe on June 30 at 8:30 p.m. The 21 and older event will have alcohol, light snacks, and a night of dancing! There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. The Cloud Walking Cafe is located at 1215 E. Mishawaka Avenue.

MICHIGAN

Benton Harbor

PrideFest at Dwight P. Mitchell Park on Saturday, June 24, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

OutCenter’s Pride Month Drag Show at The Livery on June 29 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, at The Livery on June 29 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

For a full list of events from OutCenter during the month of June, click here.

Buchanan

Buchanan Pride at The Common on Sunday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 pm. The event will feature live music performances and food vendors. It is free and open to all ages!

Harbor Country

Music Night feat. Cosmic Country Showcase on June 1 at the Acorn Theatre at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets to the event, on June 1 at the Acorn Theatre at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

GROM: OUT Of This World at Goldberry Woods, Union Pier, on June 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event is open to grades sixth through 12th. Attendees are encouraged to “come dressed to impress or to blast off into space.” Bring yourself, friends, dates, and significant others to celebrate your diversity in a safe space without judgment, labels, or stereotypes. at Goldberry Woods, Union Pier, on June 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The free event is open to grades sixth through 12th. Attendees are encouraged to “come dressed to impress or to blast off into space.” Bring yourself, friends, dates, and significant others to celebrate your diversity in a safe space without judgment, labels, or stereotypes. Sign up for the event here.

Big Gay Gallop: Family Fun Run/Walk at downtown Union Pier on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to get decked out in rainbows and unicorns to gallop the bike path in downtown Union Pier. Starting at Red Arrow Ride, up to Whistle Stop, and back to the new Red Arrow Inn! Participating businesses along the route will be open during the gallop with food, beverages, prizes, and music.

Club Rainbow at the Acorn Theatre on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and older and features music, drinks, drag, and “a whole lotta love.” Get tickets for the event at the Acorn Theatre on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. The event is for ages 18 and older and features music, drinks, drag, and “a whole lotta love.” Get tickets for the event here.

For a full list of events throughout Harbor Country, click here.

Niles

Niles Pride Festival at Riverfront Park on June 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will have artists, local businesses, food trucks, and more!

Three Rivers

Three Rivers Pride in downtown Three Rivers on June 24, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to the public and promises to be an “unforgettable” celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity all along Main Street. For more information on the event, follow the event’s in downtown Three Rivers on June 24, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is open to the public and promises to be an “unforgettable” celebration of love, diversity, and inclusivity all along Main Street. For more information on the event, follow the event’s Facebook page here.

