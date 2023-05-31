Merrifield Pool opens Friday with new rules

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Last June, police were called to Merrifield Pool to respond to a large fight involving 25 to 30 juveniles.

Now, the pool has made some changes to their rules, like no longer allowing day passes to be purchased by anyone, requiring photo identification and passes to get in.

You also must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if you’re under the age of 18.

Security guards will be monitoring the pool during open- swim hours, and security cameras have been installed, as well as a few othr changes like shortening hours, that officials believe will make the pool safer for the whole community.

The pool opens on Friday, June 2.

To get your pass and photo I.D., visit the Merrifield Complex front desk.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.