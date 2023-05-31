Medical Moment: Surprising food safety mistakes to avoid

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. 48 million people every year experience these symptoms of foodborne illness, or food poisoning, and severe cases can land you in the hospital or even worse.

Foodborne illness typically happens when you eat foods that have been contaminated due to unsafe handling.

Even if you’ve washed your hands, produce, and utensils before cooking, have you washed your reusable grocery bags? Researchers found uncooked meat juices on 41% of grocery bags, so not washing your bag can spread bacteria to the rest of your food before even leaving the store.

Another mistake you could be making is not sanitizing your kitchen counter. Listeria can stay on kitchen counters for up to six days and wiping down your counters will not get rid of the bacteria. You will need to use a disinfecting spray and let it sit long enough to kill the germs.

Where you put raw meat in your fridge could also cause a problem.

“You’ve got that package of chicken and let’s say you put it on the top shelf and it starts to leak and now it’s leaked into your produce drawer,” said Joe Kivett, author of The Food Safety Book.

Spreading bacteria to your fruits and vegetables. Instead, wrap meat in an additional plastic bag and then store in the bottom of the fridge, and never leave food out for too long.

“The key thing to remember is make sure that food is not in the danger zone for more than two hours,” Kivett said.

One more food safety mistake to avoid: not washing fruits and vegetables with inedible skins. The FDA found listeria on the skins of 17% of avocados they tested, which can transfer to the edible part.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 South Bend police officers hospitalized after getting bit by dog
Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka
Fire at Elkhart apartment building causes estimated $265,000 in damages
Mark Peterson sits down with team officials to get a look inside the new minor league baseball...
Play Ball: A look inside the new minor league baseball team in Elkhart County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances dwindling tonight; Scattered again on Thursday

Latest News

Officials investigating multiple fires in just over an hour in South Bend
2 suspects in Elkhart fraud investigations avoid criminal charges
Blind 10-year-old girl from Elkhart qualifies for National Braille Challenge
Medical Moment: Surprising food safety mistakes to avoid