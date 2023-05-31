Man arrested after leading Cass County police on chase in stolen vehicle

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Cass County.

The chase began around 6 p.m. in Calvin Township and continued into Penn Township.

Deputies originally ended their pursuit when the suspect drove through a field near Brownsville Road. However, it was resumed after deputies relocated the vehicle in the 64000 block of Day Lake Road.

The suspect drove into another field before running away from the vehicle on foot into some nearby woods. He was found in a creek that was approximately half a mile away from where the vehicle had stopped and was taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested for fleeing to elude, resisting and obstructing, possession of stolen property, and possession of meth. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the chase by the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department K-9 Cash, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, and Penn Township Fire Department.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend Fire Department responds to 3 fires in 1 hour overnight

Updated: moments ago
The South Bend Fire Department received calls for a dumpster fire and two shed fires beginning late Tuesday night.

News

Man arrested after leading Cass County police on chase in stolen vehicle

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Deputies originally ended their pursuit when the suspect drove through a field near Brownsville Road. However, it was resumed after deputies relocated the vehicle in the 64000 block of Day Lake Road.

News

2 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Cass County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday on Middle Crossing Road near Sarabyn Street in Silver Creek Township.

News

2 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Cass County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday on Middle Crossing Road near Sarabyn Street in Silver Creek Township.

Latest News

News

Elkhart County Miracle gears up for opening night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Michiana’s brand-new minor league baseball team begins its season on Wednesday night!

Crime

83-year-old man facing open murder charge in Benton Township shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 83-year-old Benton Harbor man was arrested and arraigned in connection with the deadly shooting of a 64-year-old man last week.

Crime

19-year-old in custody in connection with triple shooting at Benton Twp. Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three people were hurt in the weekend shooting, including one critically.

Crime

Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It happened just before midnight near Lincoln way and Main Street when a 55-year-old woman was leaving the Phoenix Bar & Grill.

News

First Alert Forecast: Small chance of liquid gold Wednesday & Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Highs will continue to dance around 90 through the weekend.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago