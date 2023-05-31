Man arrested after leading Cass County police on chase in stolen vehicle

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 22-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening in Cass County.

The chase began around 6 p.m. in Calvin Township and continued into Penn Township.

Deputies originally ended their pursuit when the suspect drove through a field near Brownsville Road. However, it was resumed after deputies relocated the vehicle in the 64000 block of Day Lake Road.

The suspect drove into another field before running away from the vehicle on foot into some nearby woods. He was found in a creek that was approximately half a mile away from where the vehicle had stopped and was taken into custody.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the man was arrested for fleeing to elude, resisting and obstructing, possession of stolen property, and possession of meth. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the chase by the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Police Department K-9 Cash, Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, and Penn Township Fire Department.

