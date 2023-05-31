Lincoln Township house catches fire twice in less than 24 hours

A two-story home in Lincoln Township caught fire twice within 24 hours.
A two-story home in Lincoln Township caught fire twice within 24 hours.(Lincoln Township Fire Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Firefighters are calling two separate fires within 24 hours at the same Lincoln Township house “suspicious.”

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the Lincoln Township Fire Department was first called to the house in the 6700 block of Cleveland Avenue just before 12 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the living room within 20 minutes.

Officials said the house was vacant and appeared to be under construction. Crews left the home at 1 p.m.

Firefighters were called to the same house 12 hours later. This time, the blaze was much heavier, but crews had it extinguished by 1:45 a.m.

The response to the second fire included 17 firefighters, three engines, and two tankers. The Lincoln Township Fire Department was assisted by the Royalton and Baroda township fire departments, Medic 1 Ambulance, and Lincoln Township police.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either fire.

Lincoln Township police and fire officials are investigating the fires, which they described as “suspicious.” However, officials have not given any indication as to what the cause might be.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Lincoln Township police at 269-429-2444 or Lincoln Township fire at 269-428-2385.

