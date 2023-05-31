Indiana State Police host fallen officer memorial service at Bremen post

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a memorial service was held for fallen Indiana State Police officers.

The service, held at the ISP Bremen post, honored all state police employees who have died in the line of duty in service of all Hoosiers.

The annual memorial is held at each of the state police’s 14 posts across Indiana.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that we do this,” said Cpt. Kevin Smith, with the Indiana State Police. “Number one, it’s important for our department members to get together and remember how dangerous our business is and what the true cost could be in this business. It’s also important, I think, the community sees this and understands the ultimate sacrifice can be made in this business. And we’re doing that, along with, while providing service to the community.”

Cpt. Smith adds that it’s important to remember all that behind-the-scenes work the state troopers do each day.

And that something as small as pulling over a speeding driver could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 South Bend police officers hospitalized after getting bit by dog
Woman injured, man in custody after shooting, vehicle theft in Mishawaka
Fire at Elkhart apartment building causes estimated $265,000 in damages
Mark Peterson sits down with team officials to get a look inside the new minor league baseball...
Play Ball: A look inside the new minor league baseball team in Elkhart County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances dwindling tonight; Scattered again on Thursday

Latest News

Medical Moment: Surprising food safety mistakes to avoid
Claypool Police save dog with head stuck in lawnmower on May 31, 2023.
First responders save dog with head stuck in lawnmower
ISP honors fallen officers at memorial service
First responders save dog with head trapped in lawnmower