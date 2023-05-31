Indiana State Police host fallen officer memorial service at Bremen post

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a memorial service was held for fallen Indiana State Police officers.

The service, held at the ISP Bremen post, honored all state police employees who have died in the line of duty in service of all Hoosiers.

The annual memorial is held at each of the state police’s 14 posts across Indiana.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that we do this,” said Cpt. Kevin Smith, with the Indiana State Police. “Number one, it’s important for our department members to get together and remember how dangerous our business is and what the true cost could be in this business. It’s also important, I think, the community sees this and understands the ultimate sacrifice can be made in this business. And we’re doing that, along with, while providing service to the community.”

Cpt. Smith adds that it’s important to remember all that behind-the-scenes work the state troopers do each day.

And that something as small as pulling over a speeding driver could mean the difference between life and death for someone.

