First responders save dog with head stuck in lawnmower

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Claypool Police Department said it was a team effort that saved a dog on Wednesday morning!

Officers, working alongside Kosciusko deputies and Sidney firefighters, were able to free the trapped pup.

The dog, named Oden, was missing for 12 hours before being found with his head stuck in a small hole in a large mower.

But now Oden’s free, thanks to the team of first responders!

