First Alert Forecast: Small chance of liquid gold Wednesday & Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The heat and added moisture in the air will help bring very isolated showers to Michiana on Wednesday. This isn’t expected to be a system that covers everyone, but a few lucky locations may pick up a quick shower. The heat will impact everyone through the rest of the week. In the extended forecast, a break in the heat could come as early as next Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Generally sunny despite a few clouds. High near 90F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana through the weekend. Our first heat wave of 2023 will begin to break down after this upcoming weekend. Highs late next week will climb down into the 70s for daytime highs

