Elkhart County Miracle gears up for opening night

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana’s brand-new minor league baseball team begins its season on Wednesday night!

The Elkhart County Miracle will host the Lake County Corndogs at the Field of Dreams at NorthWood High School. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

In addition to watching some baseball, fans can expect some live music, a bounce house for kids, ballpark food, and Bill’s Bar-B-Que.

“We’ve got brisket, we’ve got pulled pork, hamburgers, popcorn, hot dogs all the usual fare,” said founder and president Craig Wallin. “But the best part of all is the baseball. We’ve got players from all over the world, four different countries here, six different states.”

