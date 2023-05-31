Efforts underway to increase safety at Silver Beach after Memorial Day ‘disturbance’

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Efforts are ramping up in Berrien County to keep Silver Beach safe.

The increased enforcement comes after “a large disturbance” at the beach on Memorial Day. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police were called out to the beach to handle a large crowd of people fighting.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. But the incident did force the beach to close temporarily.

Deputies say there will be no tolerance for not following the guidelines.

“We’re ramping up enforcement and taking a zero-tolerance approach to enforcing the park rules that are found online and in the brochure you’re handed when you pay to park,” says Chief Deputy Greg Sanders of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also want to remind you that alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited on public beaches. They also note that glass containers of any kind are prohibited, as they could cause a hazard.

For a full list of those rules and regulations at Berrien County parks and beaches, click here.

