City of Bridgman celebrates accomplishments from past year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Bridgman is celebrating accomplishments and successes from the past year.

The Greater Bridgman Area Council for Growth & Advancement (CGA) held their annual meeting Tuesday at Lake Township Park.

Some successes include creating a courtyard downtown.

They hope it will be a venue for summer concerts and will help attract tourists.

Another success is the new Bridgman Beach Bus.

“And what we did is we decided to create a bus that went around from Weko Beach into the different businesses with various stops along the way, in order to not only deal with overflow at the beach but also to profit new business throughout the town and bring people in and out,” said John Bonkoske, who is President of CGA.

“It runs eleven hours every Saturday and Sunday at various stops. People are loving it,” said Bonkoske.

The council is also learning how to write grants.

“We sought to go out and learn how to obtain different grants. There are so many grants at every single level that will allow us to fund or match all kinds of different growth activities within our town,” said Bonkoske.

Goals for 2023 include diversifying the local economy and becoming financially resilient through a variety of funding options.

“One of the things that we had said a year ago, more than anything else, is we want to enhance what we’ve got. We want to grow what we can and take things to the next level and then we want to thrive,” said Bonkoske.

Bridgman sits right in the middle of the county.

“And it’s a great stop off to the beach. It’s a great stop off to go out into the country. It’s a great stop off to do all kinds of different shopping,” said Bonkoske.

