Benton Harbor Farmers Market scheduled to reopen

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is set to return for its 13th year in Benton Harbor!

Starting June 21, the farmers market will run every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell City Center Park. It will conclude on September 13.

The market provides affordable access to fresh, local fruits and vegetables and seeks to support a variety of food assistance programs, including SNAP benefits, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC, Senior Project FRESH, and Corewell Health Lakeland Prescription for Health.

There will be five different vendor types, classified as agricultural, artisans, value-added food, activity volunteers, and educators or information providers.

The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is still seeking produce vendors too! There are no vendor fees required to join the market, and vendors are welcome to join week by week throughout the season as they have goods available.

Those interested in participating should review the Benton Harbor Farmers Market Vendor Handbook and contact Carla Smart-White at csmart@bchdmi.org or 269-927--5637.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Jonathan Smith
Michigan City man charged after shooting, killing another man during argument
Fire at Elkhart apartment building causes estimated $265,000 in damages
The Mishawaka Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bulla Street in South Bend.
Crews extinguish fire at vacant home on Bulla Road
Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Marshall Co. crash involving tractor

Latest News

City of Bridgman celebrates accomplishments from past year
City of Bridgman celebrates accomplishments from past year
Indiana high school softball highlights 5/30
Benton Harbor Farmers Market opens in June
Illinois artist completes mural in Edwardsburg