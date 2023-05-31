Benton Harbor Farmers Market scheduled to reopen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is set to return for its 13th year in Benton Harbor!

Starting June 21, the farmers market will run every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mitchell City Center Park. It will conclude on September 13.

The market provides affordable access to fresh, local fruits and vegetables and seeks to support a variety of food assistance programs, including SNAP benefits, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC, Senior Project FRESH, and Corewell Health Lakeland Prescription for Health.

There will be five different vendor types, classified as agricultural, artisans, value-added food, activity volunteers, and educators or information providers.

The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is still seeking produce vendors too! There are no vendor fees required to join the market, and vendors are welcome to join week by week throughout the season as they have goods available.

Those interested in participating should review the Benton Harbor Farmers Market Vendor Handbook and contact Carla Smart-White at csmart@bchdmi.org or 269-927--5637.

