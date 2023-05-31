83-year-old man facing open murder charge in Benton Township shooting

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An 83-year-old Benton Harbor man is facing an open murder charge in connection with the deadly shooting of a 64-year-old man last week in Benton Township.

Officers were called on Friday to the 1700 block of Plimpton Avenue on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they found Robert Lee Jones of Benton Harbor dead with an apparent gunshot wound to his neck.

The Benton Township Police Department says investigators were quickly able to locate witnesses that directed them towards Julius Oats. He was arrested later that night and has since been arraigned on an open murder charge and multiple other firearm offenses.

The investigation into the shooting continues. If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call them at 269-926-8221.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

