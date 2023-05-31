2 injured after SUV crashes into tree in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a tree Tuesday evening in Cass County.

The crash happened just before 5:20 p.m. on Middle Crossing Road near Sarabyn Street in Silver Creek Township. Police say the SUV was heading north on Middle Crossing when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Dowagiac woman, and her passenger, a 44-year-old Lansing man, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says neither of them were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and investigators believe speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Pride Care Ambulance, Indian Lake Fire Department, and Indian Lake First Responders.

