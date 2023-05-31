19-year-old in custody in connection with triple shooting at Benton Twp. Park

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department says a 19-year-old Coloma man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting over the weekend that left three people hurt, including one critically.

Officers were called at an unspecified time on Sunday morning to Benton Township Park on reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old Coloma man lying on the ground and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery.

Police later learned that two additional victims — a 22-year-old South Bend resident and a 19-year-old Dowagiac resident — had shown up at the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

On Tuesday, investigators took a 19-year-old man from Coloma into custody and booked him into the Berrien County Jail. His identity is being withheld until he is arraigned.

The Benton Township Police Department says there were multiple people at the park at the time of the shooting, and they’re asking asking anybody who saw anything to reach out to them at 269-926-8221.

