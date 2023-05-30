The Woods Fitness Park gears up for Canine Obstacle Run

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Woods Fitness Park in Benton Harbor is gearing up a Canine Obstacle Run.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 3.

Participants are encouraged to bring their furry friends for an adventure through wooded trails with more than 40 obstacles.

“Any dog can do this,” said Mike Petlick, the owner. “If you’re not comfortable, you can skip an obstacle. It is just a blast.”

To learn more about The Woods Fitness Park or to register for the Canine Obstacle Run, click here.

