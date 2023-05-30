What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week features burgers and fish!

Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, June 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, June 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, mac & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, June 2, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, June 2, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Call 574-289-4459.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Family Friendly Cookout hosted by South Bend Police Department (Kennedy Park - 2700 Westmoor Street, South Bend) - Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In celebration of the end of the school year. Free food, fun and giveaways.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, June 5, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

