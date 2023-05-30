Vehicle crashes into Cass County house

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house in Cass County early Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. to Old M-62 near Hunt Drive in Silver Creek Township. They say the driver, a 29-year-old Mishawaka man, was heading west on Old M-62 when his vehicle left the road, went through a yard, and crashed into a house.

According to deputies, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash. The driver suffered minor injuries and refused further treatment after he was evaluated by emergency medical personnel on scene.

Deputies say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Sister Lake’s Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

(WNDU)

