South Bend VPA looking to hire more lifeguards

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend is bound to be a busy one for the South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts Department, with popular places to cool off opening up.

While the situation isn’t dire, SBVPA wants to hire additional lifeguards.

“We’re at an okay position. We could definitely use more guards just to help cushion to provide flexibility to those as summer provides travel and vacation opportunities,” noted Macey Hanna, SBVPA Director of Recreational Experiences.

No lifeguard experience is necessary to be hired, as training and certification will be offered.

The East Race Waterway and Kennedy Water Playground open Saturday, June 3rd.

For lifeguard employment information, please call Howard Park at 574-299-4765.

Click here for SBVPA summer aquatics schedule.

