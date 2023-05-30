SOFTBALL: Regionals to be held Tuesday night in Indiana

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the next round of the postseason for high school softball in Indiana, as regionals are set to take place across the Hoosier state on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the regional matchups involving teams from our area:

CLASS 4A

Regional 2

Penn at South Bend Saint Joseph

CLASS 3A

Regional 10

Tippecanoe Valley at New Prairie

CLASS 1A

Regional 25

Westville at Kouts

Regional 26

Caston at Fremont

For a look at the regional matchups across the state, click on the links below for the full brackets:

