SOFTBALL: Regionals to be held Tuesday night in Indiana
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - We’ve officially reached the next round of the postseason for high school softball in Indiana, as regionals are set to take place across the Hoosier state on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the regional matchups involving teams from our area:
CLASS 4A
Regional 2
Penn at South Bend Saint Joseph
CLASS 3A
Regional 10
Tippecanoe Valley at New Prairie
CLASS 1A
Regional 25
Westville at Kouts
Regional 26
Caston at Fremont
For a look at the regional matchups across the state, click on the links below for the full brackets:
