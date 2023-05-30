SOFTBALL: District champions crowned in Michigan
(WNDU) - District champions were crowned on Saturday across the state of Michigan, including more than a handful of teams here from our local area!
Here’s a look at how the tournaments involving teams in our local area played out. For a look at the regional matchups for each division across the state, you will find brackets linked below.
DIVISION 1
District 9: Portage Northern
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Portage Northern 13 Kalamazoo Central 4
Mattawan 4, St. Joseph 3
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Mattawan 7, Portage Northern 2
Mattawan advances to Regional 3 semifinal vs. Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview next Saturday, June 10
DIVISION 2
District 43: Edwardsburg
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Lakeshore 6, Berrien Springs 0
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Lakeshore 10, Niles 0 (6 Innings)
Edwardsburg 13, Dowagiac 2 (5 Innings)
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Edwardsburg 5, Lakeshore 1
Edwardsburg advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Vicksburg at Berrien Springs next Saturday, June 10
District 45: Battle Creek Harper Creek
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Coldwater 10, Marshall 5
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Coldwater 10, Sturgis 0
Three Rivers 14, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Three Rivers 1, Coldwater 0
Three Rivers advances to Regional 12 semifinal vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood at Mason next Saturday, June 10
DIVISION 3
District 77: Coloma
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Bridgman 7, Hartford 6
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Watervliet 9, Bridgman 3
Coloma 4, Bangor 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Coloma 5, Watervliet 2
Coloma advances to Regional 20 semifinal vs. Buchanan at Watervliet next Saturday, June 10
District 78: Constantine
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Buchanan 15, Cassopolis 0 (3 Innings)
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Buchanan 10, Constantine 0 (5 Innings)
Brandywine 8, Centreville 5
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Buchanan 13, Brandywine 2
Buchanan advances to Regional 20 semifinal vs. Coloma at Watervliet next Saturday, June 10
DIVISION 4
District 113: New Buffalo
Semifinal (Saturday, June 3)
River Valley 13, Eau Claire 3
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
River Valley 7, Michigan Lutheran 0
River Valley advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Decatur at Colon next Saturday, June 10
District 115: Mendon
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Marcellus 9, White Pigeon 1
Semifinals (Friday, June 2)
Marcellus 11, Climax-Scotts 9
Mendon 16, Howardsville Christian 0
Championship (Friday, June 2)
Mendon 11, Marcellus 4
Mendon advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Burr Oak at Colon next Saturday, June 10
District 116: Colon
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Bellevue 16, Tekonsha 6 (6 Innings)
Semifinals (Friday, June 2)
Athens 19, Bellevue 4 (3 Innings)
Burr Oak 5, Colon 3
Championship (Friday, June 2)
Burr Oak 1, Athens 0
Burr Oak advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Mendon at Colon next Saturday, June 10
Statewide Regional/Quarterfinal/Semifinal/State Final brackets:
