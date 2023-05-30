SOFTBALL: District champions crowned in Michigan

(WNDU) - District champions were crowned on Saturday across the state of Michigan, including more than a handful of teams here from our local area!

Here’s a look at how the tournaments involving teams in our local area played out. For a look at the regional matchups for each division across the state, you will find brackets linked below.

DIVISION 1

District 9: Portage Northern

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Portage Northern 13 Kalamazoo Central 4

Mattawan 4, St. Joseph 3

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Mattawan 7, Portage Northern 2

Mattawan advances to Regional 3 semifinal vs. Portage Central at Battle Creek Lakeview next Saturday, June 10

DIVISION 2

District 43: Edwardsburg

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Lakeshore 6, Berrien Springs 0

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Lakeshore 10, Niles 0 (6 Innings)

Edwardsburg 13, Dowagiac 2 (5 Innings)

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Edwardsburg 5, Lakeshore 1

Edwardsburg advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Vicksburg at Berrien Springs next Saturday, June 10

District 45: Battle Creek Harper Creek

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Coldwater 10, Marshall 5

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Coldwater 10, Sturgis 0

Three Rivers 14, Battle Creek Harper Creek 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Three Rivers 1, Coldwater 0

Three Rivers advances to Regional 12 semifinal vs. Lake Odessa Lakewood at Mason next Saturday, June 10

DIVISION 3

District 77: Coloma

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Bridgman 7, Hartford 6

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Watervliet 9, Bridgman 3

Coloma 4, Bangor 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Coloma 5, Watervliet 2

Coloma advances to Regional 20 semifinal vs. Buchanan at Watervliet next Saturday, June 10

District 78: Constantine

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Buchanan 15, Cassopolis 0 (3 Innings)

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Buchanan 10, Constantine 0 (5 Innings)

Brandywine 8, Centreville 5

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Buchanan 13, Brandywine 2

Buchanan advances to Regional 20 semifinal vs. Coloma at Watervliet next Saturday, June 10

DIVISION 4

District 113: New Buffalo

Semifinal (Saturday, June 3)

River Valley 13, Eau Claire 3

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

River Valley 7, Michigan Lutheran 0

River Valley advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Decatur at Colon next Saturday, June 10

District 115: Mendon

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Marcellus 9, White Pigeon 1

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Marcellus 11, Climax-Scotts 9

Mendon 16, Howardsville Christian 0

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Mendon 11, Marcellus 4

Mendon advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Burr Oak at Colon next Saturday, June 10

District 116: Colon

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Bellevue 16, Tekonsha 6 (6 Innings)

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Athens 19, Bellevue 4 (3 Innings)

Burr Oak 5, Colon 3

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Burr Oak 1, Athens 0

Burr Oak advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Mendon at Colon next Saturday, June 10

