Roundabout at Michigan Street, Chippewa Avenue to be closed overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you work the night shift in South Bend, or just like those late-night drives, here’s an important traffic alert that you’ll want to know about.

The roundabout at Michigan Street and Chippewa Avenue will be closed the next couple of nights/early morning for striping. It will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The same closure will go into effect from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

No traffic will be allowed through the roundabout during this closure. City officials suggest the following detour routes:

Northbound : Head east on Ireland Road, north on Ironwood Drive, and west on Lincoln Way East

Southbound : Head west on Ewing Avenue, south on Main Street, and east on Ireland Road

