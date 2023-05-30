Monroe Elementary students receive free bicycles for reading accomplishments

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about two students turning their reading accomplishments into a new ride for the summer!

On Tuesday morning, Priority Risk Management presented new bicycles to two students at Monroe Elementary School in South Bend as a prize for winning the school’s reading program.

The two student winners read the most books in their first-grade class, with over 400 books read between the two of them!

Principal Brian Harris said the rewards helped incentivize an important skill.

“When we first showed them the students the bikes, we went around to the first grade classrooms and we showed them bikes they had a chance to win, and if you had been here back in the fall to see the excitement and the joy on their face, you would have said it was all worth it,” he said.

Priority Risk Management said they love finding ways to support youth here in Michiana and were excited to be there for Tuesday’s event.

