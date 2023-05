Michigan high school baseball district tournaments underway

(WNDU) - One week after the postseason began for high school baseball teams in Indiana, teams in Michigan are following suit.

District tournaments begin with pre-district games on Tuesday and district semifinals/finals on Friday or Saturday.

Scores and bracket updates are listed below for districts involving teams in our local area.

DIVISION 1

District 7: Zeeland West

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Holland West Ottawa 6, Hudsonville 2

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Holland West Ottawa vs. St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Zeeland West vs. Zeeland East, 10 a.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION 2

District 45: Berrien Springs

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Edwardsburg vs. Lakeshore, 10 a.m.

Niles vs. Berrien Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.

District 46: Vicksburg

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Vicksburg 8, Sturgis 4

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Three Rivers vs. Paw Paw, 10 a.m.

Vicksburg vs. Dowagiac, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3

District 73: Watervliet

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Watervliet 11, Hartford 0

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Bangor vs. Bloomingdale, 10 a.m.

Watervliet vs. Coloma, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 81: Bridgman

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Brandywine 16, Cassopolis 1 (4 Innings)

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Brandywine vs. Bridgman, 10 a.m.

Bridgman vs. Lawton, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 82: Schoolcraft

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Centreville 7, Schoolcraft 3 (8 Innings)

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Centreville vs. Union City, 10 a.m.

Constantine vs. Bronson, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 4

District 113: New Buffalo

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 11, New Buffalo 1

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic vs. River Valley, 9:30 a.m.

Michigan Lutheran vs. Eau Claire, 11:30 a.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

District 114: Lawrence

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Gobles vs. Lawrence, 10 a.m.

Marcellus vs. Decatur, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 116: Mendon

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Mendon vs. White Pigeon, 1:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, 4 p.m.

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

District 117: Colon

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Tekonsha vs. Athens, 12 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m.

