Michiana farmers, gardeners give tips on dry season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — As the heat starts to ramp up and dry conditions continue, local farmers and gardeners, are sharing insight into what the forecast means for their crops.

One farmer we spoke to says he’s fortunate to have crops that mostly lie in what’s called muck soil. Muck soil lies in areas where wetlands are drained, and the muck helps crops turn into productive farms.

“All that muck ground pretty much holds up during a drought,” said Blad Farms Owner Operator Brent Burkus. “We can take it a lot better than a high-ground farmer with no irrigation.”

According to Burkus, farmers with higher ground might have a disadvantage, as there’s no natural way for water to drain like mucks do.

Farmers are also saying that while the top layer of soil may look dry, it’s important to dig deeper and see the bigger picture. Underneath the topsoil, moist compost can create a sponge-like effect that provides nutrients to plants.

“For normal homeowners, make sure you’re doing deep watering,” said Mitch Yaciw, Operations Manager for Unity Gardens. " With us, before we even water, we actually stick a shovel...and actually test how deep it’s damp.”

If you’re a novice gardener, farmers are sharing tips on how to keep your plants healthy:

-Water your plants early in the morning as opposed to during the day. Watering during the day may be ineffective as high heat may evaporate water

-Don’t overwater or underwater

-Use mulch to conserve moisture

-Water your plants slowly

Farmers also have an option to enroll in crop insurance by the USDA. For more information, click here.

