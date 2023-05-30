Longstanding Memorial Day tradition continues with parade in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The Dowagiac community honored U.S. military personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice on Monday as part of a longstanding Memorial Day tradition within the city.

It started with a ceremony outside of Dowagiac City Hall, which included words from a veteran of the armed forces and the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Then came the parade, which featured performances by the Dowagiac Union High School marching band and Kalamazoo Pipe Band.

Those who attended said these community events are not just about having fun, but also about remembering what the holiday is all about.

“I think they’re super important because it encourages cultural love and respect for veterans and for soldiers and police,” said Iris Middaugh. “Everybody from the present that works for our country and people from the past.”

The Dowagiac Memorial Day Parade brought dancing, horseback riding, and even roller skating down Front Street before heading to Riverside Cemetery, where veterans’ services were held.

