Illinois artist completes mural in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Those driving along M-62 in Edwardsburg might be in for a new surprise!

What were once gray-colored grain silos have now been transformed into an incredible mural!

Northern Illinois muralist Brett Whitacre completed the art installation called “All Aboard!” on May 25. The mural features a bright homage to the train station that once served Edwardsburg, with individual train cars representing the different organizations and donors that made it all happen.

The mural is located at the corner of M-62 and Elkhart Road.

