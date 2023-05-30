Illinois artist completes mural in Edwardsburg

Illinois artist Brett Whitacre completes mural in Edwardsburg on May 25, 2023.
Illinois artist Brett Whitacre completes mural in Edwardsburg on May 25, 2023.(Cass County)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Those driving along M-62 in Edwardsburg might be in for a new surprise!

What were once gray-colored grain silos have now been transformed into an incredible mural!

Northern Illinois muralist Brett Whitacre completed the art installation called “All Aboard!” on May 25. The mural features a bright homage to the train station that once served Edwardsburg, with individual train cars representing the different organizations and donors that made it all happen.

The mural is located at the corner of M-62 and Elkhart Road.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify motorcyclist killed on U.S. 31 bypass
Jonathan Smith
Michigan City man charged after shooting, killing another man during argument
The Mishawaka Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Bulla Street in South Bend.
Crews extinguish fire at vacant home on Bulla Road
Man arrested on suspicion of OWI after Marshall Co. crash involving tractor
Fire at Elkhart apartment building causes estimated $265,000 in damages

Latest News

2 South Bend police officers hospitalized after getting bit by dog
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Monroe Elementary students receive free bicycles for reading accomplishments
Monroe Elementary students receive free bicycles for reading accomplishments