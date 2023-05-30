Hoosiers can fish for free in Indiana this weekend
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all anglers!
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Hoosiers can fish for free this weekend, from June 3 to June 4. On “Free Fishing Days,” Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters.
All other rules, such as bag and size limits, still apply.
To find a place to fish, click here.
