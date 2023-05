High school softball district tournaments underway in Michigan

(WNDU) - High school softball teams in Indiana are already on to the next round of the playoffs, but the postseason is just now getting underway for teams in Michigan.

District tournaments begin with pre-district games on Tuesday and district semifinals/finals on Friday or Saturday.

Scores and bracket updates are listed below for districts involving teams in our local area.

DIVISION 1

District 9: Portage Northern

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Portage Northern vs. Kalamazoo Central, 10 a.m.

Mattawan vs. St. Joseph, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 2

District 43: Edwardsburg

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Lakeshore 6, Berrien Springs 0

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Lakeshore vs. Niles, 10 a.m.

Dowagiac vs. Edwardsburg, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 45: Battle Creek Harper Creek

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Coldwater 10, Marshall 5

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Coldwater vs. Sturgis, 10 a.m.

Three Rivers vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

District 77: Coloma

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Hartford vs. Bridgman, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Hartford/Bridgman vs. Watervliet, 10 a.m.

Bangor vs. Coloma, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 78: Constantine

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Cassopolis vs. Buchanan, 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Cassopolis/Buchanan vs. Constantine, 10 a.m.

Centreville vs. Brandywine, 12 p.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 4

District 113: New Buffalo

Semifinal (Saturday, June 3)

River Valley vs. Eau Claire, 9:30 a.m.

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Michigan Lutheran vs. River Valley/Eau Claire, 11:30 a.m.

District 115: Mendon

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

White Pigeon vs. Marcellus, 5 p.m.

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

White Pigeon/Marcellus vs. Climax-Scotts, 1 p.m.

Howardsville Christian vs. Mendon, 3 p.m.

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 5 p.m.

District 116: Colon

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Bellevue 16, Tekonsha 6 (6 Innings)

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Bellevue vs. Athens, 12 p.m.

Colon vs. Burr Oak, 2 p.m.

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m.

