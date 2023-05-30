First Alert Forecast: 90s arrive Tuesday through the weekend

Outside of a quick pop-up shower, Michiana stays dry through next week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

June typically hits 90 degrees about four times every year and by the end of the week, we could be right at four. The record for 90-degree days in the month of June is 21 set back in 1933. June will also start off dry with a low chance of rain Tuesday & Wednesday. The update to the drought monitor will happen on Thursday. Without significant rainfall the last week, there is a high probability a drought will start to be defined for Michiana

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Wind SE at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine will give way to sun and clouds for the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Most, if not all of Michiana, will stay dry. High near 90F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Generally sunny despite a few clouds. High near 90F. Low 65F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Humidity levels will stay low as rain chances stay out of Michiana through the weekend. Our first heat wave of 2023 will begin to break down after this upcoming weekend. Highs late next week will climb down into the 70s for daytime highs

