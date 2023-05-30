Fire at Elkhart apartment building causes estimated $265,000 in damages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire at an Elkhart apartment building is expected to cost a lot in repairs.

Firefighters were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Monday to the 1200 block of Georgia Boulevard in Town & Country Apartments. When they arrived, they found a heavy fire in the back of the building.

As crews put the fire out on the outside of the building, other crews went inside the building and found fire in the attic. The blaze was fully extinguished just after 3:30 a.m.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the fire caused an estimated $225,000 in damage to the building and another $40,000 in damage to the contents inside of it.

