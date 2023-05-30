Elkhart hosts annual Memorial Day Parade

By Alex Almanza and 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart community was one of many in the Michiana area who honored our nation’s heroes on Monday.

The annual Memorial Day Parade kicked off around 2 p.m. with hundreds of people lining the streets.

The parade traveled on Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. Those who attended said it’s important to express our gratitude to our fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

“It’s a day where we can be grateful for people who have given their lives for our country,” said Alan Bias, a parade attendee who was in town from Texas. “There’s so much that divides us these days. I think we can agree together that we’re thankful and grateful for all of those that have served this country.”

This year’s theme was, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

