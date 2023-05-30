Death of Benton Harbor man who died in custody ruled an accidental overdose

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - No criminal charges will be issued in connection with the death of a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man who died in custody earlier this year after his death was determined to be an accidental overdose.

Douglas Lee Davis, Jr. was arrested back on March 10 during an undercover drug sting by detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). Detectives tried to purchase meth from Davis, but he allegedly provided them with a smaller quantity of meth than originally agreed upon.

Davis was taken into custody after a short chase on foot. Detectives say he refused tell them where the larger quantity of meth that they expected to receive was. He was searched thoroughly, but detectives did not find any additional drugs on him.

After Davis was placed in a holding cell at the Berrien County Jail, police say he began to vomit and appeared ill despite showing no prior signs of distress. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and later died.

Preliminary autopsy findings indicated there was a plastic baggie in Davis’s stomach, leading police to believe he may have ingested a harmful substance prior to his death.

However, the investigation into Davis’s death was taken over by the Michigan State Police Sixth District Incident Response Team.

After conducting multiple interviews and reviewing video footage, autopsy, and toxicology results, investigators found that there was no criminal action on the part of any law enforcement officers involved in Davis’s death.

Specifically, investigators noted that Davis was seen on a home security camera moving his right hand from his pocket to his mouth while running away from law enforcement officers during the undercover drug sting.

Investigators say body and dash cameras showed no instances of excessive force during Davis’s arrest. The same videos showed officers asking Davis if he had swallowed any drugs, which he denied.

After Davis experienced medical distress in the Berrien County Jail, he was asked again if he had swallowed any drugs. This time, he nodded his head as if to say “yes.” That’s when he was taken to the hospital immediately.

An autopsy report confirmed there was a small piece of a plastic baggie found in Davis’s stomach. Toxicology reports also found an unusually high amount of methamphetamine in Davis’s blood (19,000 nanograms per milliliter).

The forensic pathology report found that Davis died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine in his system and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.

Therefore, the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that no criminal charges will be issued in connection with Davis’s death.

