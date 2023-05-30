Civil War veterans honored in ceremony at Bowman Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Sons of Union Veterans continued the tradition of honoring those who were killed in the American Civil War during a ceremony on Monday morning at Bowman Cemetery in South Bend.

Dressed in clothing of the era, the John Auten Camp honored those who paid the ultimate price to hold the Union together during the civil war.

William Adams, commander of the John Auten Camp, says it’s important to remember those killed in the war between the states.

“Very important, because it isn’t remembered as well,” Adams says. “It’s over 150-some years ago this took place.”

Flags were also placed at each grave for the civil war veterans buried at Bowman.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.