The Bridgman Courtyard Concert series returns in June

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - As the warmer weather returns to Michigan, so do the outdoor concerts!

The Greater Bridgman Area Council for Growth and Advancement has announced that the “Courtyard Concert” series is returning in June every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently constructed Bridgman Courtyard. The best part, the concerts are completely free to attend!

The first show is on June 11 and will feature local favorite Lexi Adams!

The full lineup is enclosed below:

June 11: Lexi Adams

June 18: Zack Taylor & The Redfield Flyers

June 25: Marco Villareal

July 2: Kris Huntley

July 9: Abbie Thomas Trio

July 16: O’Brother

July 23: John Derado

July 30: Paul Erdman

August 6: Jim St. James & Dean Rouch

August 13: Ronn Barany

August 20: LeAnn Stutler

August 27: Chris Behre

For more information on the courtyard or the performers, follow the Greater Bridgman Area’s Facebook page here.

The Bridgman Courtyard is located near Lake Street Eats at 4228 Lake St.

