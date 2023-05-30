The Bridgman Courtyard Concert series returns in June
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - As the warmer weather returns to Michigan, so do the outdoor concerts!
The Greater Bridgman Area Council for Growth and Advancement has announced that the “Courtyard Concert” series is returning in June every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the recently constructed Bridgman Courtyard. The best part, the concerts are completely free to attend!
The first show is on June 11 and will feature local favorite Lexi Adams!
The full lineup is enclosed below:
- June 11: Lexi Adams
- June 18: Zack Taylor & The Redfield Flyers
- June 25: Marco Villareal
- July 2: Kris Huntley
- July 9: Abbie Thomas Trio
- July 16: O’Brother
- July 23: John Derado
- July 30: Paul Erdman
- August 6: Jim St. James & Dean Rouch
- August 13: Ronn Barany
- August 20: LeAnn Stutler
- August 27: Chris Behre
For more information on the courtyard or the performers, follow the Greater Bridgman Area’s Facebook page here.
The Bridgman Courtyard is located near Lake Street Eats at 4228 Lake St.
