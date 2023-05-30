BASEBALL: District champions crowned in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
(WNDU) - District tournaments wrapped up on Saturday in Michigan, and several of our local teams are moving on to regionals this upcoming week!

Here’s a look at how the tournaments involving teams in our local area played out. For a look at the regional matchups for each division across the state, you will find brackets linked below.

DIVISION 1

District 7: Zeeland West

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Holland West Ottawa 6, Hudsonville 2

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

St. Joseph 3, Holland West Ottawa 2

Zeeland East 10, Zeeland West 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Zeeland East 14, St. Joseph 1

Zeeland East advances to Regional 2 semifinal vs. Mattawan at Portage Northern on Wednesday, June 7

DIVISION 2

District 45: Berrien Springs

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Lakeshore 10, Edwardsburg 0 (6 Innings)

Niles 3, Berrien Springs 1

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Lakeshore 11, Niles 2

Lakeshore advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Vicksburg at Berrien Springs on Wednesday, June 7

District 46: Vicksburg

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Vicksburg 8, Sturgis 4

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Three Rivers 6, Paw Paw 2

Vicksburg 13, Dowagiac 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Vicksburg 8, Three Rivers 3

Vicksburg advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Lakeshore at Berrien Springs on Wednesday, June 7

DIVISION 3

District 73: Watervliet

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Watervliet 11, Hartford 0

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Bangor 15, Bloomingdale 3

Watervliet 5, Coloma 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Watervliet 15, Bangor 0

Watervliet advances to Regional 19 semifinal vs. Parchment at Watervliet on Wednesday, June 7

District 81: Bridgman

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Brandywine 16, Cassopolis 1 (4 Innings)

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Brandywine 10, Buchanan 5

Bridgman 6, Lawton 1

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Bridgman 10, Brandywine 9 (8 Innings)

Bridgman advances to Regional 21 semifinal vs. Centreville at Bridgman on Wednesday, June 7

District 82: Schoolcraft

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Centreville 7, Schoolcraft 3 (8 Innings)

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Centreville 2, Union City 1 (8 Innings)

Constantine 5, Bronson 0

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Centreville 7, Constantine 6

Centreville advances advances to Regional 21 semifinal vs. Bridgman at Bridgman on Wednesday, June 7

DIVISION 4

District 113: New Buffalo

Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 11, New Buffalo 1

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

River Valley 15, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 2 (5 Innings)

Michigan Lutheran 16, Eau Claire 3 (5 Innings)

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Michigan Lutheran 10, River Valley 0 (6 Innings)

Michigan Lutheran advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Decatur at Lawrence on Wednesday, June 7

District 114: Lawrence

Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)

Lawrence 4, Gobles 3

Decatur 15, Marcellus 0 (4 Innings)

Championship (Saturday, June 3)

Decatur 7, Lawrence 6

Decatur advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Michigan Lutheran at Lawrence on Wednesday, June 7

District 116: Mendon

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Mendon 10, White Pigeon 0

Kalamazoo Hackett 8, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 1

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Kalamazoo Hackett 12, Mendon 2

Kalamazoo Hackett advances to Regional 30 semifinal vs. Byron Center Zion Christian at Mendon on Wednesday, June 7

District 117: Colon

Semifinals (Friday, June 2)

Tekonsha 16, Athens 1 (5 Innings)

Bellevue 7, Colon 1

Championship (Friday, June 2)

Tekonsha 13, Bellevue 3 (6 Innings)

Tekonsha advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Concord at Colon on Wednesday, June 7

Statewide Regional/Quarterfinal/Semifinal/State Final brackets:

DIVISION 1

DIVISION 2

DIVISION 3

DIVISION 4

