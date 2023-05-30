BASEBALL: District champions crowned in Michigan
(WNDU) - District tournaments wrapped up on Saturday in Michigan, and several of our local teams are moving on to regionals this upcoming week!
Here’s a look at how the tournaments involving teams in our local area played out. For a look at the regional matchups for each division across the state, you will find brackets linked below.
DIVISION 1
District 7: Zeeland West
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Holland West Ottawa 6, Hudsonville 2
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
St. Joseph 3, Holland West Ottawa 2
Zeeland East 10, Zeeland West 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Zeeland East 14, St. Joseph 1
Zeeland East advances to Regional 2 semifinal vs. Mattawan at Portage Northern on Wednesday, June 7
DIVISION 2
District 45: Berrien Springs
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Lakeshore 10, Edwardsburg 0 (6 Innings)
Niles 3, Berrien Springs 1
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Lakeshore 11, Niles 2
Lakeshore advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Vicksburg at Berrien Springs on Wednesday, June 7
District 46: Vicksburg
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Vicksburg 8, Sturgis 4
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Three Rivers 6, Paw Paw 2
Vicksburg 13, Dowagiac 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Vicksburg 8, Three Rivers 3
Vicksburg advances to Regional 11 semifinal vs. Lakeshore at Berrien Springs on Wednesday, June 7
DIVISION 3
District 73: Watervliet
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Watervliet 11, Hartford 0
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Bangor 15, Bloomingdale 3
Watervliet 5, Coloma 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Watervliet 15, Bangor 0
Watervliet advances to Regional 19 semifinal vs. Parchment at Watervliet on Wednesday, June 7
District 81: Bridgman
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Brandywine 16, Cassopolis 1 (4 Innings)
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Brandywine 10, Buchanan 5
Bridgman 6, Lawton 1
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Bridgman 10, Brandywine 9 (8 Innings)
Bridgman advances to Regional 21 semifinal vs. Centreville at Bridgman on Wednesday, June 7
District 82: Schoolcraft
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Centreville 7, Schoolcraft 3 (8 Innings)
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Centreville 2, Union City 1 (8 Innings)
Constantine 5, Bronson 0
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Centreville 7, Constantine 6
Centreville advances advances to Regional 21 semifinal vs. Bridgman at Bridgman on Wednesday, June 7
DIVISION 4
District 113: New Buffalo
Pre-District (Tuesday, May 30)
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 11, New Buffalo 1
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
River Valley 15, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 2 (5 Innings)
Michigan Lutheran 16, Eau Claire 3 (5 Innings)
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Michigan Lutheran 10, River Valley 0 (6 Innings)
Michigan Lutheran advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Decatur at Lawrence on Wednesday, June 7
District 114: Lawrence
Semifinals (Saturday, June 3)
Lawrence 4, Gobles 3
Decatur 15, Marcellus 0 (4 Innings)
Championship (Saturday, June 3)
Decatur 7, Lawrence 6
Decatur advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Michigan Lutheran at Lawrence on Wednesday, June 7
District 116: Mendon
Semifinals (Friday, June 2)
Mendon 10, White Pigeon 0
Kalamazoo Hackett 8, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 1
Championship (Friday, June 2)
Kalamazoo Hackett 12, Mendon 2
Kalamazoo Hackett advances to Regional 30 semifinal vs. Byron Center Zion Christian at Mendon on Wednesday, June 7
District 117: Colon
Semifinals (Friday, June 2)
Tekonsha 16, Athens 1 (5 Innings)
Bellevue 7, Colon 1
Championship (Friday, June 2)
Tekonsha 13, Bellevue 3 (6 Innings)
Tekonsha advances to Regional 29 semifinal vs. Concord at Colon on Wednesday, June 7
Statewide Regional/Quarterfinal/Semifinal/State Final brackets:
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.